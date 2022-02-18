Box: North County Christian 72, Liberty Christian Academy 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North County Christian
|17
|23
|23
|9
|72
|Liberty Christian Academy
|9
|8
|14
|11
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County Christian
|21-8
|0-0
|1616/56
|1353/47
|Liberty Christian Academy
|2-4
|0-1
|290/10
|379/13
|North County Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|DeKaytn Calhoun (#1, SG, Sr.)
|32
|10
|2
|6-7
|0
|Darius Gooden (#40, PG, Sr.)
|19
|6
|1
|4-5
|0
|Darion Gooden (#30, PG, Sr.)
|12
|3
|1
|3-4
|0
|DeArius Wheeler (#3, SG, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kendrick Robinson (#15, SM, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|North County Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.