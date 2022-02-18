 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: North County Christian 72, Liberty Christian Academy 42

  • 0
1234Final
North County Christian172323972
Liberty Christian Academy98141142
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North County Christian21-80-01616/561353/47
Liberty Christian Academy2-40-1290/10379/13

North County ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
DeKaytn Calhoun (#1, SG, Sr.)321026-70
Darius Gooden (#40, PG, Sr.)19614-50
Darion Gooden (#30, PG, Sr.)12313-40
DeArius Wheeler (#3, SG, Sr.)72100
Kendrick Robinson (#15, SM, So.)21000
North County Christian
Individual stats Have not been reported.
