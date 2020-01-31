Box: North County Christian 86, Christian Fellowship 58

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Christian Fellowship
|21
|18
|9
|10
|58
|North County Christian
|15
|30
|15
|26
|86
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Christian Fellowship
|0-1
|0-1
|58/58
|86/86
|North County Christian
|6-1
|2-0
|379/379
|322/322
|Christian Fellowship
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|North County Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tre Callicott (#23, Jr.)
|22
|7
|0
|8-10
|0
|Kailan Brookins (#2, Jr.)
|22
|7
|2
|2-3
|0
|Jaylen Johnson (#24, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Cameron Thomas (#11, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-2
|0
|Bradin William (#30, So.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|John Murrel (#3, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aaron Rice (#10, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brian Thomas (#15, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0