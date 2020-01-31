Box: North County Christian 86, Christian Fellowship 58
  • 0
1234Final
Christian Fellowship211891058
North County Christian1530152686
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Christian Fellowship0-10-158/5886/86
North County Christian6-12-0379/379322/322
Christian Fellowship
Individual stats Have not been reported.
North County ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tre Callicott (#23, Jr.)22708-100
Kailan Brookins (#2, Jr.)22722-30
Jaylen Johnson (#24, Sr.)114100
Cameron Thomas (#11, Jr.)11501-20
Bradin William (#30, So.)93100
John Murrel (#3, Sr.)42000
Aaron Rice (#10, Jr.)42000
Brian Thomas (#15, Jr.)30100
