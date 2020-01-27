Box: North County Christian 50, Eagle Ridge Christian 24
1234Final
Eagle Ridge Christian5631024
North County Christian22813750
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Eagle Ridge Christian0-10-124/2450/50
North County Christian5-11-0293/293264/264
Eagle Ridge Christian
Individual stats Have not been reported.
North County ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tre Callicott (#23)125020
Jaylen Johnson (#24)114100
Kailan Brookins (#2)72100
Bradin William (#30)63000
Joshua Thomas (#1)42000
John Murrel (#3)41020
Cameron Thomas (#11)42000
Brian Thomas (#15)21000
