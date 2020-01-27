Box: North County Christian 50, Eagle Ridge Christian 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Eagle Ridge Christian
|5
|6
|3
|10
|24
|North County Christian
|22
|8
|13
|7
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Eagle Ridge Christian
|0-1
|0-1
|24/24
|50/50
|North County Christian
|5-1
|1-0
|293/293
|264/264
|Eagle Ridge Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|North County Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tre Callicott (#23)
|12
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Jaylen Johnson (#24)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Kailan Brookins (#2)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Bradin William (#30)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Joshua Thomas (#1)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|John Murrel (#3)
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Cameron Thomas (#11)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brian Thomas (#15)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0