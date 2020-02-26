Box: North County 61, Windsor (Imperial) 58
0 comments

Box: North County 61, Windsor (Imperial) 58

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
1234Final
North County1613181461
Windsor (Imperial)1211122358
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North County10-51-0825/55814/54
Windsor (Imperial)13-122-21456/971528/102
North County
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)175-72-31-43
Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)131-43-62-23
Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)90-22-43-44
Derek Williams (#2, 6-0, Grd, Jr.)73-60-21-35
Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)50-21-22-21
Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)42-20-10-14
Hunter Metteer (#1, 5-9, Grd, Jr.)30-11-204
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports