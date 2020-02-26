Box: North County 61, Windsor (Imperial) 58

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North County
|16
|13
|18
|14
|61
|Windsor (Imperial)
|12
|11
|12
|23
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County
|10-5
|1-0
|825/55
|814/54
|Windsor (Imperial)
|13-12
|2-2
|1456/97
|1528/102
|North County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)
|17
|5-7
|2-3
|1-4
|3
|Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)
|13
|1-4
|3-6
|2-2
|3
|Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)
|9
|0-2
|2-4
|3-4
|4
|Derek Williams (#2, 6-0, Grd, Jr.)
|7
|3-6
|0-2
|1-3
|5
|Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)
|5
|0-2
|1-2
|2-2
|1
|Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-1
|0-1
|4
|Hunter Metteer (#1, 5-9, Grd, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|4