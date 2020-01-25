Box: North Mac 42, Staunton 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North Mac
|7
|13
|6
|16
|42
|Staunton
|5
|12
|8
|11
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North Mac
|5-0
|0-0
|299/60
|214/43
|Staunton
|10-9
|2-1
|800/160
|691/138
|North Mac
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tanner Wilson (#5)
|24
|2
|6
|2-3
|1
|Will Downs (#23)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Grant Thoroman (#21)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Matt Hendricks (#1)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Kannon Kirk (#2)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|4
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)
|19
|4
|0
|11-11
|3
|Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-5
|4