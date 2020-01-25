Box: North Mac 42, Staunton 36
1234Final
North Mac71361642
Staunton51281136
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North Mac5-00-0299/60214/43
Staunton10-92-1800/160691/138
North MacPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tanner Wilson (#5)24262-31
Will Downs (#23)93104
Grant Thoroman (#21)4102-21
Matt Hendricks (#1)3101-22
Kannon Kirk (#2)2002-24
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)194011-113
Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)72101
Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)51103
Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)5201-54
