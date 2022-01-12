 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 43, Windsor (Imperial) 38
0 comments

Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 43, Windsor (Imperial) 38

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)12551638
Northwest Cedar Hill16551743
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)9-61-2812/54747/50
Northwest Cedar Hill5-70-1510/34575/38
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Max Hartmann (#22, 6-2, Jr.)132300
Brenton Shirk (#2, 6-1, So.)12313-40
Nolan Hirth (#4, 6-1, Jr.)6202-40
AJ Patrick (#13, 6-1, So.)4011-20
Noah Barnes (#21, 5-9, Fr.)30100
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News