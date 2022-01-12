Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 43, Windsor (Imperial) 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|12
|5
|5
|16
|38
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|16
|5
|5
|17
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|9-6
|1-2
|812/54
|747/50
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|5-7
|0-1
|510/34
|575/38
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Max Hartmann (#22, 6-2, Jr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Brenton Shirk (#2, 6-1, So.)
|12
|3
|1
|3-4
|0
|Nolan Hirth (#4, 6-1, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|0
|AJ Patrick (#13, 6-1, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|0
|Noah Barnes (#21, 5-9, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
