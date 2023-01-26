 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 46, Herculaneum 42

  • 0
Final
Northwest Cedar Hill46
Herculaneum42
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill11-82-2836/44894/47
Herculaneum10-71-1976/51892/47

Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabe Watkins (#10, 5-9, PG, Sr.)182-73-95-53
Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, SG, Sr.)81-12-702
Lucas Bahr (#34, 6-3, SF, Sr.)84-8001
Jacob Moreland (#52, 6-1, PF, Jr.)63-4003
Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-2, SG, Sr.)10-40-11-42
Ayden Hodges (#22, 6-0, SG, Jr.)100-11-21
