Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 46, Herculaneum 42

|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|46
|Herculaneum
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|11-8
|2-2
|836/44
|894/47
|Herculaneum
|10-7
|1-1
|976/51
|892/47
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabe Watkins (#10, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|18
|2-7
|3-9
|5-5
|3
|Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-7
|0
|2
|Lucas Bahr (#34, 6-3, SF, Sr.)
|8
|4-8
|0
|0
|1
|Jacob Moreland (#52, 6-1, PF, Jr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|3
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|1
|0-4
|0-1
|1-4
|2
|Ayden Hodges (#22, 6-0, SG, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0-1
|1-2
|1