 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 53, Herculaneum 43
0 comments

Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 53, Herculaneum 43

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill171481453
Herculaneum127141043
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill5-120-1807/47964/57
Herculaneum2-100-2573/34688/40
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Isaiah Bracey (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)198-140-23-41
Grant McCullough (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)132-32-83-42
Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, F, So.)42-600-22
Gabe Watkins (#25, 5-7, PG)31-70-11-14
Dallin Fuller (#33, 6-4, C, Jr.)20-302-44
Austin Meyers (#4, 5-10, PG, Sr.)21-2000
0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports