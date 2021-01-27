Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 53, Herculaneum 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|17
|14
|8
|14
|53
|Herculaneum
|12
|7
|14
|10
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|5-12
|0-1
|807/47
|964/57
|Herculaneum
|2-10
|0-2
|573/34
|688/40
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Isaiah Bracey (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|19
|8-14
|0-2
|3-4
|1
|Grant McCullough (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|13
|2-3
|2-8
|3-4
|2
|Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, F, So.)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0-2
|2
|Gabe Watkins (#25, 5-7, PG)
|3
|1-7
|0-1
|1-1
|4
|Dallin Fuller (#33, 6-4, C, Jr.)
|2
|0-3
|0
|2-4
|4
|Austin Meyers (#4, 5-10, PG, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0