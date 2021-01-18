Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 62, Herculaneum 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|16
|11
|17
|18
|62
|Herculaneum
|1
|11
|10
|18
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2-11
|0-1
|590/45
|764/59
|Herculaneum
|1-8
|0-1
|427/33
|542/42
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabe Watkins (#25, 5-7, PG)
|9
|2-4
|0
|5-7
|4
|Austin Meyers (#4, 5-10, PG, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|Tanner Wiese (#32, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|Grant McCullough (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-6
|0-2
|2
|Isaiah Bracey (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-5
|0-1
|0
|Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, F, So.)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-2
|3
|Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|2
|Lucas Bahr (#34, 6-2, F, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson Dearing (#12, 6-1, G, So.)
|2
|0
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|Dallin Fuller (#33, 6-4, C, Jr.)
|2
|1-7
|0
|0
|0