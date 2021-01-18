 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 62, Herculaneum 40
1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill1611171862
Herculaneum111101840
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill2-110-1590/45764/59
Herculaneum1-80-1427/33542/42
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabe Watkins (#25, 5-7, PG)92-405-74
Austin Meyers (#4, 5-10, PG, Sr.)63-40-100
Tanner Wiese (#32, 6-3, F, Jr.)51-11-300
Grant McCullough (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)42-50-60-22
Isaiah Bracey (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)42-50-50-10
Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, F, So.)31-301-23
Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, G, So.)301-202
Lucas Bahr (#34, 6-2, F, So.)21-1001
Jackson Dearing (#12, 6-1, G, So.)200-12-30
Dallin Fuller (#33, 6-4, C, Jr.)21-7000
