1234Final
O'Fallon1217192674
Alton1515161258
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon5-11-1378/63271/45
Alton4-20-1430/72370/62
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shaun Riley II (#12, 6-7, F, Jr.)17801-33
Dawson Algee (#30, 6-3, F, So.)17801-13
Drew Tebbe (#10, 5-9, G)120401
Mason Blakemore (#20, 6-2, G, Jr.)10304-81
Caleb Burton (#23, 6-0, G, So.)84002
Latrell Bonner (#3, Jr.)3101-10
Chris Porter (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)3010-20
Amarey Wills (#4, 6-1, G)21002
Kameron Neal (#31, 6-6, C, Sr.)21000
AltonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ja'markus Gary (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)13601-11
Andrew Jones (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)111302
Moory Woods (6-4, G, Sr.)11221-42
Ky'lun Rivers (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)84004
Dante Herrin (#15, 6-3, F, Jr.)51105
Camren Edwards (#5, 6-2, G, So.)42001
Lonnie Tate (#12, 6-0, G, Sr.)4102-21
Keith Smith (#20, 5-7, G, Jr.)21000

