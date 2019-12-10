|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|12
|17
|19
|26
|74
|Alton
|15
|15
|16
|12
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|5-1
|1-1
|378/63
|271/45
|Alton
|4-2
|0-1
|430/72
|370/62
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shaun Riley II (#12, 6-7, F, Jr.)
|17
|8
|0
|1-3
|3
|Dawson Algee (#30, 6-3, F, So.)
|17
|8
|0
|1-1
|3
|Drew Tebbe (#10, 5-9, G)
|12
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Mason Blakemore (#20, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-8
|1
|Caleb Burton (#23, 6-0, G, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Latrell Bonner (#3, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|0
|Chris Porter (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|0
|Amarey Wills (#4, 6-1, G)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Kameron Neal (#31, 6-6, C, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ja'markus Gary (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-1
|1
|Andrew Jones (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|2
|Moory Woods (6-4, G, Sr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-4
|2
|Ky'lun Rivers (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Dante Herrin (#15, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Camren Edwards (#5, 6-2, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Lonnie Tate (#12, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Keith Smith (#20, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0