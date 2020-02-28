Box: O'Fallon 54, Alton 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton
|10
|14
|14
|15
|53
|O'Fallon
|11
|14
|19
|10
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton
|13-17
|2-10
|1871/62
|1940/65
|O'Fallon
|24-6
|9-3
|1707/57
|1457/49
|Alton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chris Porter (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|18
|3-4
|4-7
|0
|2
|Dawson Algee (#30, 6-3, F, So.)
|12
|5-7
|0
|2-3
|1
|Caleb Burton (#23, 6-0, G, So.)
|10
|4-7
|0-1
|2-4
|2
|Logan Lowery (#2, 6-2, G)
|7
|0-2
|2-3
|1-2
|2
|Latrell Bonner (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Shaun Riley II (#12, 6-7, F, Jr.)
|2
|0-3
|0
|2-2
|2
|Kameron Neal (#31, 6-6, C, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2