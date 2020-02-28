Box: O'Fallon 54, Alton 53
1234Final
Alton1014141553
O'Fallon1114191054
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton13-172-101871/621940/65
O'Fallon24-69-31707/571457/49
Alton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chris Porter (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)183-44-702
Dawson Algee (#30, 6-3, F, So.)125-702-31
Caleb Burton (#23, 6-0, G, So.)104-70-12-42
Logan Lowery (#2, 6-2, G)70-22-31-22
Latrell Bonner (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)301-100
Shaun Riley II (#12, 6-7, F, Jr.)20-302-22
Kameron Neal (#31, 6-6, C, Sr.)21-3002
