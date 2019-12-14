Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Centralia, Illinois10791440
O'Fallon78161849
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Centralia, Illinois7-12-0472/59354/44
O'Fallon7-11-1483/60353/44
Centralia, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Preston Johannes (#5, Sr.)15218-83
Crue Walker (#15, Jr.)120404
Reed (#34)6202-23
Tyree Westbrook (#12, Sr.)4011-23
Jamie Long (#3, Sr.)2002-51
Pryor (#32)1001-20
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shaun Riley II (#12, 6-7, F, Jr.)189002
Caleb Burton (#23, 6-0, G, So.)9212-22
Mason Blakemore (#20, 6-2, G, Jr.)7203-45
Dawson Algee (#30, 6-3, F, So.)5103-43
Drew Tebbe (#10, 5-9, G)5012-22
Amarey Wills (#4, 6-1, G)5103-32

