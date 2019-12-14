|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Centralia, Illinois
|10
|7
|9
|14
|40
|O'Fallon
|7
|8
|16
|18
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Centralia, Illinois
|7-1
|2-0
|472/59
|354/44
|O'Fallon
|7-1
|1-1
|483/60
|353/44
|Centralia, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Preston Johannes (#5, Sr.)
|15
|2
|1
|8-8
|3
|Crue Walker (#15, Jr.)
|12
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Reed (#34)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Tyree Westbrook (#12, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|3
|Jamie Long (#3, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-5
|1
|Pryor (#32)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shaun Riley II (#12, 6-7, F, Jr.)
|18
|9
|0
|0
|2
|Caleb Burton (#23, 6-0, G, So.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|2
|Mason Blakemore (#20, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|5
|Dawson Algee (#30, 6-3, F, So.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|3
|Drew Tebbe (#10, 5-9, G)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|2
|Amarey Wills (#4, 6-1, G)
|5
|1
|0
|3-3
|2