Box: O'Fallon Christian 67, Duchesne 41
Box: O'Fallon Christian 67, Duchesne 41

1234Final
Duchesne17108641
O'Fallon Christian1118221667
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne7-161-6995/431189/52
O'Fallon Christian19-56-11480/641149/50
Duchesne
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'Fallon ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kalin Black (#23, 6-2, Jr.)225-62-46-90
Roddy Alexander (#13, 5-11, Jr.)187-110-14-50
RJ Horry (#11, 5-5, Jr.)150-44-83-40
Ray Horry (#1, 5-6, So.)82-61-41-20
Colby Bolden (#33, 5-9, Jr.)21-200-10
Zorrie Dotson (#10, 6-2, Sr.)21-300-10
