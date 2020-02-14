Box: O'Fallon Christian 67, Duchesne 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Duchesne
|17
|10
|8
|6
|41
|O'Fallon Christian
|11
|18
|22
|16
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|7-16
|1-6
|995/43
|1189/52
|O'Fallon Christian
|19-5
|6-1
|1480/64
|1149/50
|Duchesne
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kalin Black (#23, 6-2, Jr.)
|22
|5-6
|2-4
|6-9
|0
|Roddy Alexander (#13, 5-11, Jr.)
|18
|7-11
|0-1
|4-5
|0
|RJ Horry (#11, 5-5, Jr.)
|15
|0-4
|4-8
|3-4
|0
|Ray Horry (#1, 5-6, So.)
|8
|2-6
|1-4
|1-2
|0
|Colby Bolden (#33, 5-9, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-1
|0
|Zorrie Dotson (#10, 6-2, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-1
|0