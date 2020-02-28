Box: O'Fallon Christian 58, Montgomery County 54
1234Final
Montgomery County1914101154
O'Fallon Christian1018141658
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Montgomery County15-32-0950/53743/41
O'Fallon Christian24-57-11803/1001391/77
Montgomery County
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'Fallon ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kalin Black (#23, 6-2, Jr.)2613-170-30-40
Ray Horry (#1, 5-6, So.)156-81-20-30
Roddy Alexander (#13, 5-11, Jr.)136-1801-30
Zorrie Dotson (#10, 6-2, Sr.)20-502-40
RJ Horry (#11, 5-5, Jr.)21-20-200
