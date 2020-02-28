Box: O'Fallon Christian 58, Montgomery County 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Montgomery County
|19
|14
|10
|11
|54
|O'Fallon Christian
|10
|18
|14
|16
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Montgomery County
|15-3
|2-0
|950/53
|743/41
|O'Fallon Christian
|24-5
|7-1
|1803/100
|1391/77
|Montgomery County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kalin Black (#23, 6-2, Jr.)
|26
|13-17
|0-3
|0-4
|0
|Ray Horry (#1, 5-6, So.)
|15
|6-8
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|Roddy Alexander (#13, 5-11, Jr.)
|13
|6-18
|0
|1-3
|0
|Zorrie Dotson (#10, 6-2, Sr.)
|2
|0-5
|0
|2-4
|0
|RJ Horry (#11, 5-5, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0