Box: O'Fallon Christian 85, St. Louis Patriots 28
1234Final
St. Louis Patriots1256528
O'Fallon Christian2817241685
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Louis Patriots5-90-0718/51851/61
O'Fallon Christian11-22-0843/60582/42
St. Louis Patriots
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'Fallon ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kristian Davis (#24, 6-3, So.)177-71-200
Roddy Alexander (#13, 5-11, Jr.)168-100-200
August Billings (#4, 6-0, Fr.)114-41-100
Kalin Black (#23, 6-2, Jr.)103-41-31-10
Dane Bishop (#12, 6-2, So.)93-51-100
Zorrie Dotson (#10, 6-2, Sr.)63-4000
Colby Bolden (#33, 5-9, Jr.)63-5000
Ray Horry (#1, 5-6, So.)51-41-50-10
Kaden McMullen (#3, 6-4, Jr.)30-21-200
RJ Horry (#11, 5-5, Jr.)21-10-200
Large school schools - 1/31. Collinsville (13-0) def. Althoff (4-8), 61-27 today.2. CBC (6-4) tied Christian Brothers-Memphis , 68-68 Thursday…

