Box: O'Fallon Christian 85, St. Louis Patriots 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Louis Patriots
|12
|5
|6
|5
|28
|O'Fallon Christian
|28
|17
|24
|16
|85
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Louis Patriots
|5-9
|0-0
|718/51
|851/61
|O'Fallon Christian
|11-2
|2-0
|843/60
|582/42
|St. Louis Patriots
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kristian Davis (#24, 6-3, So.)
|17
|7-7
|1-2
|0
|0
|Roddy Alexander (#13, 5-11, Jr.)
|16
|8-10
|0-2
|0
|0
|August Billings (#4, 6-0, Fr.)
|11
|4-4
|1-1
|0
|0
|Kalin Black (#23, 6-2, Jr.)
|10
|3-4
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|Dane Bishop (#12, 6-2, So.)
|9
|3-5
|1-1
|0
|0
|Zorrie Dotson (#10, 6-2, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Colby Bolden (#33, 5-9, Jr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Ray Horry (#1, 5-6, So.)
|5
|1-4
|1-5
|0-1
|0
|Kaden McMullen (#3, 6-4, Jr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|RJ Horry (#11, 5-5, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|0