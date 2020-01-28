Box: O'Fallon 49, East St. Louis 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|13
|8
|15
|13
|49
|East St. Louis
|11
|12
|15
|6
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|17-4
|5-1
|1204/57
|1007/48
|East St. Louis
|14-7
|4-3
|1270/60
|963/46
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dawson Algee (#30, 6-3, F, So.)
|15
|3
|0
|9-12
|3
|Amarey Wills (#4, 6-1, G)
|10
|5
|0
|0-1
|1
|Shaun Riley II (#12, 6-7, F, Jr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|0
|Chris Porter (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Mason Blakemore (#20, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Caleb Burton (#23, 6-0, G, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Drew Tebbe (#10, 5-9, G)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|East St. Louis
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jashawn Anderson (#1, 5-10, Sr.)
|15
|6-12
|0-4
|3-8
|2
|LaShawn Johnson (#4, 6-5, Sr.)
|8
|1-3
|2-5
|0
|2
|Armond Williams (#10, 6-8, Sr.)
|8
|4-8
|0
|0
|1
|Stephen Alexander (#11, 6-1)
|4
|2-5
|0-3
|0
|1
|Patrick Readye (#33, 6-7)
|4
|1-4
|0
|2-2
|4
|Kemondreon Canslor (#25, 6-9, Sr.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Macaleab Rich (#23, 6-4, Fr.)
|2
|0-5
|0
|2-2
|2