Box: O'Fallon 49, East St. Louis 44
1234Final
O'Fallon138151349
East St. Louis111215644
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon17-45-11204/571007/48
East St. Louis14-74-31270/60963/46
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dawson Algee (#30, 6-3, F, So.)15309-123
Amarey Wills (#4, 6-1, G)10500-11
Shaun Riley II (#12, 6-7, F, Jr.)9303-40
Chris Porter (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)60202
Mason Blakemore (#20, 6-2, G, Jr.)42002
Caleb Burton (#23, 6-0, G, So.)3101-23
Drew Tebbe (#10, 5-9, G)2002-21
East St. LouisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jashawn Anderson (#1, 5-10, Sr.)156-120-43-82
LaShawn Johnson (#4, 6-5, Sr.)81-32-502
Armond Williams (#10, 6-8, Sr.)84-8001
Stephen Alexander (#11, 6-1)42-50-301
Patrick Readye (#33, 6-7)41-402-24
Kemondreon Canslor (#25, 6-9, Sr.)31-201-22
Macaleab Rich (#23, 6-4, Fr.)20-502-22
