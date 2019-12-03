|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Granite City
|9
|5
|11
|6
|31
|O'Fallon
|8
|16
|26
|12
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Granite City
|4-1
|0-0
|269/54
|230/46
|O'Fallon
|4-0
|0-0
|254/51
|160/32
|Granite City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shaun Riley II (#12, 6-7, F, Jr.)
|20
|7
|1
|3-7
|2
|Drew Tebbe (#10, 5-9, G)
|19
|0
|6
|1-4
|1
|Chris Porter (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Mason Blakemore (#20, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Amarey Wills (#4, 6-1, G)
|4
|0
|0
|4-6
|1
|Dawson Algee (#30, 6-3, F, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|2
|Jalen Watson (#15, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Kameron Neal (#31, 6-6, C, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Caleb Burton (#23, 6-0, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|3