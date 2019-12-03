Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Granite City9511631
O'Fallon816261262
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City4-10-0269/54230/46
O'Fallon4-00-0254/51160/32
Granite City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shaun Riley II (#12, 6-7, F, Jr.)20713-72
Drew Tebbe (#10, 5-9, G)19061-41
Chris Porter (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)60202
Mason Blakemore (#20, 6-2, G, Jr.)5201-22
Amarey Wills (#4, 6-1, G)4004-61
Dawson Algee (#30, 6-3, F, So.)4102-42
Jalen Watson (#15, 6-6, F, Jr.)21002
Kameron Neal (#31, 6-6, C, Sr.)1001-21
Caleb Burton (#23, 6-0, G, So.)1001-43

