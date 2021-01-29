 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Oakville 41, Hazelwood West 30
0 comments

Box: Oakville 41, Hazelwood West 30

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
1234Final
Oakville101114641
Hazelwood West21081030
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Oakville9-81-0878/52827/49
Hazelwood West0-30-1106/6166/10
Oakville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Hazelwood WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Rashaun Riney (#34, Sr.)146-80-12-23
W. Decker (#12)72-41-300
Lester Sykes III (#24, Sr.)31-60-21-21
B. Huntspon (#22)21-3000
Daezion Young (Jr.)21-1004
J. Gordon (#1)21-30-30-24
0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports