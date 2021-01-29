Box: Oakville 41, Hazelwood West 30

|1
|Oakville
|10
|11
|14
|6
|41
|Hazelwood West
|2
|10
|8
|10
|30
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Oakville
|9-8
|1-0
|878/52
|827/49
|Hazelwood West
|0-3
|0-1
|106/6
|166/10
|Oakville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hazelwood West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Rashaun Riney (#34, Sr.)
|14
|6-8
|0-1
|2-2
|3
|W. Decker (#12)
|7
|2-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|Lester Sykes III (#24, Sr.)
|3
|1-6
|0-2
|1-2
|1
|B. Huntspon (#22)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Daezion Young (Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|J. Gordon (#1)
|2
|1-3
|0-3
|0-2
|4
