Box: Oakville 47, Lindbergh 39
1234Final
Oakville131114947
Lindbergh12812739
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Oakville3-00-0173/58104/35
Lindbergh2-10-0157/52102/34
OakvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Tommy Hennessy (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)167-1002-30
Colby Noblitt (#1, 6-2, G, Jr.)144-92-300
Grant Hastings (#24, 6-5, F, Sr.)132-43-600
Jack Zarr (#2, 6-6, F, Sr.)42-90-10-40
Oakville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
