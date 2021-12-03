Box: Oakville 47, Lindbergh 39

|1
|Final
|Oakville
|13
|11
|14
|9
|47
|Lindbergh
|12
|8
|12
|7
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Oakville
|3-0
|0-0
|173/58
|104/35
|Lindbergh
|2-1
|0-0
|157/52
|102/34
|Oakville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tommy Hennessy (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|16
|7-10
|0
|2-3
|0
|Colby Noblitt (#1, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|14
|4-9
|2-3
|0
|0
|Grant Hastings (#24, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|13
|2-4
|3-6
|0
|0
|Jack Zarr (#2, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-9
|0-1
|0-4
|0
|Oakville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
