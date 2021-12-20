Box: Oakville 47, Northwest Cedar Hill 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Oakville
|10
|4
|16
|17
|47
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|9
|12
|7
|3
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Oakville
|4-1
|0-0
|262/52
|193/39
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|3-6
|0-1
|394/79
|464/93
|Oakville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Colby Noblitt (#1, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|11
|1-2
|3-8
|0
|0
|Jack Zarr (#2, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|10
|4-5
|0-1
|2-5
|0
|Brendan Murphy (#13, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|10
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|0
|Sam Kuntze (#21, 6-2, G/F, Jr.)
|6
|2-5
|0
|2-3
|0
|Grant Hastings (#24, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|4
|1-1
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|Adam Abuzaid (#23, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Tommy Hennessy (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|Oakville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
