Box: Oakville 47, Northwest Cedar Hill 31
Oakville104161747
Northwest Cedar Hill9127331
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Oakville4-10-0262/52193/39
Northwest Cedar Hill3-60-1394/79464/93
OakvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Colby Noblitt (#1, 6-2, G, Jr.)111-23-800
Jack Zarr (#2, 6-6, F, Sr.)104-50-12-50
Brendan Murphy (#13, 6-3, G, Sr.)102-22-600
Sam Kuntze (#21, 6-2, G/F, Jr.)62-502-30
Grant Hastings (#24, 6-5, F, Sr.)41-10-12-20
Adam Abuzaid (#23, 6-2, F, Jr.)42-2000
Tommy Hennessy (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)21-40-100
Oakville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
