Box: Oakville 60, Clayton 53
Box: Oakville 60, Clayton 53

1234Final
Oakville000060
Clayton000053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Oakville7-41-0570/52515/47
Clayton4-70-0606/55623/57
Oakville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
ClaytonPtsFG3FGFTFL
DeCarlos Brown (#5, 6-3, F, Sr.)16702-20
Ethan Fauss (#24, 6-6, F, Jr.)14504-40
Santana Bolden (5-10, G, So.)8400-10
Soren Steinbecker (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)72100
Alex Vidal (#14, 5-10, G, So.)63000
Adam Gallegoes (#15, 6-0, G, So.)21000
