Box: Oakville 61, Hazelwood East 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood East
|6
|13
|16
|14
|49
|Oakville
|14
|21
|12
|14
|61
-
Webster Groves rolls as Purvey proves too much for Pattonville
-
Belleville East stays focused, pulls away for victory over rival Belleville West
-
Steinbach’s last-second shot lifts Ladue over Parkway Central in league opener
-
Boys basketball notebook: Highland Shootout set for Saturday, hopes for the best; COVID-19 spectator restrictions return
-
Daily performances
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood East
|3-8
|0-1
|501/46
|617/56
|Oakville
|6-4
|1-0
|510/46
|462/42
|Hazelwood East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Oakville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grant Hastings (#24, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|19
|6-7
|2-5
|1-1
|0
|Jack Zarr (#2, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|12
|5-7
|0
|2-5
|0
|Colby Noblitt (#1, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|9
|2-2
|1-3
|2-2
|0
|Brendan Murphy (#13, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|9
|1-1
|2-6
|1-2
|0
|Tommy Hennessy (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|6
|2-7
|0
|2-4
|0
|Adam Abuzaid (#23, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Danny Nusinovic (G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.