 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Oakville 61, Hazelwood East 49
0 comments

Box: Oakville 61, Hazelwood East 49

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Hazelwood East613161449
Oakville1421121461
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood East3-80-1501/46617/56
Oakville6-41-0510/46462/42
Hazelwood East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
OakvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Grant Hastings (#24, 6-5, F, Sr.)196-72-51-10
Jack Zarr (#2, 6-6, F, Sr.)125-702-50
Colby Noblitt (#1, 6-2, G, Jr.)92-21-32-20
Brendan Murphy (#13, 6-3, G, Sr.)91-12-61-20
Tommy Hennessy (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)62-702-40
Adam Abuzaid (#23, 6-2, F, Jr.)42-20-100
Danny Nusinovic (G, Sr.)21-1000
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News