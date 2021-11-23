 Skip to main content
Box: Oakville 80, Hancock 21
Box: Oakville 80, Hancock 21

1234Final
Oakville223019980
Hancock258621
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Oakville1-00-080/8021/21
Hancock0-10-021/2180/80
OakvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Colby Noblitt (#1, 6-2, G, Jr.)306-86-901
Brendan Murphy (#13, 6-3, G, Sr.)122-22-52-20
Jack Zarr (#2, 6-6, F, Sr.)114-50-23-31
Tommy Hennessy (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)94-401-20
Grant Hastings (#24, 6-5, F, Sr.)63-60-202
Sam Wescoat (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)602-301
Danny Nusinovic (G, Sr.)200-22-20
Rob Gerber (#12, 6-0, F, Sr.)21-20-100
Jaylin Grant (#5, 6-4, F, Jr.)21-3000
Individual stats Have not been reported.
