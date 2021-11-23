Box: Oakville 80, Hancock 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Oakville
|22
|30
|19
|9
|80
|Hancock
|2
|5
|8
|6
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Oakville
|1-0
|0-0
|80/80
|21/21
|Hancock
|0-1
|0-0
|21/21
|80/80
|Oakville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Colby Noblitt (#1, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|30
|6-8
|6-9
|0
|1
|Brendan Murphy (#13, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|12
|2-2
|2-5
|2-2
|0
|Jack Zarr (#2, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|11
|4-5
|0-2
|3-3
|1
|Tommy Hennessy (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|9
|4-4
|0
|1-2
|0
|Grant Hastings (#24, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-6
|0-2
|0
|2
|Sam Wescoat (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2-3
|0
|1
|Danny Nusinovic (G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|Rob Gerber (#12, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Jaylin Grant (#5, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Oakville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.