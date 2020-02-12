Box: Oakville 49, Affton 40
Box: Oakville 49, Affton 40

1234Final
Oakville1310121449
Affton412111340
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Oakville11-113-11102/501070/49
Affton5-131-3792/361046/48
OakvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
James Whitman (Sr.)196-72-31-11
Joe Beardsley (#32, Sr.)155-605-83
Drew Elza (#24, Jr.)51-31-100
Grant Hastings (#12)501-12-21
Jeremiah Hamilton (#2, Fr.)2002-20
Matt Keller (#1, Jr.)2002-20
Adam Leeker (#20, Sr.)1001-20
Oakville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 2/71. Collinsville (23-1) def. Granite City (11-10), 51-48 today.2. Francis Howell (19-1) at Fort Zumwalt West (7-11) ,…

