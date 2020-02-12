Box: Oakville 49, Affton 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Oakville
|13
|10
|12
|14
|49
|Affton
|4
|12
|11
|13
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Oakville
|11-11
|3-1
|1102/50
|1070/49
|Affton
|5-13
|1-3
|792/36
|1046/48
|Oakville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|James Whitman (Sr.)
|19
|6-7
|2-3
|1-1
|1
|Joe Beardsley (#32, Sr.)
|15
|5-6
|0
|5-8
|3
|Drew Elza (#24, Jr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|0
|Grant Hastings (#12)
|5
|0
|1-1
|2-2
|1
|Jeremiah Hamilton (#2, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Matt Keller (#1, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Adam Leeker (#20, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Oakville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.