Box: Oakville 41, Duchesne 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Duchesne
|3
|14
|3
|5
|25
|Oakville
|3
|14
|14
|10
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|5-10
|1-2
|636/42
|741/49
|Oakville
|5-9
|0-0
|641/43
|673/45
|Duchesne
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Oakville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Joe Beardsley (#32, Sr.)
|11
|5-6
|0
|1-1
|3
|James Whitman (Sr.)
|7
|3-7
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|Andrew Kiser (#4, So.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Adam Leeker (#20, Sr.)
|5
|2-2
|0
|1-1
|1
|Grant Hastings (#12)
|3
|0-5
|0-3
|3-4
|1
|Chase Otto (#14, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
|Drew Elza (#24, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|Tommy Hennessy (#42, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Joe Ware (#33, Jr.)
|2
|0-4
|0
|2-4
|0
|Matt Keller (#1, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2