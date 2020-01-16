Box: Oakville 41, Duchesne 25
Box: Oakville 41, Duchesne 25

  • 0
1234Final
Duchesne3143525
Oakville314141041
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne5-101-2636/42741/49
Oakville5-90-0641/43673/45
Duchesne
Individual stats Have not been reported.
OakvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Joe Beardsley (#32, Sr.)115-601-13
James Whitman (Sr.)73-70-11-21
Andrew Kiser (#4, So.)51-11-100
Adam Leeker (#20, Sr.)52-201-11
Grant Hastings (#12)30-50-33-41
Chase Otto (#14, Sr.)21-3001
Drew Elza (#24, Jr.)21-20-201
Tommy Hennessy (#42, Fr.)2002-20
Joe Ware (#33, Jr.)20-402-40
Matt Keller (#1, Jr.)21-1002
