Box: Oakville 50, Lafayette 43
Box: Oakville 50, Lafayette 43

1234Final
Lafayette131181143
Oakville79142050
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette10-132-31113/481193/52
Oakville12-123-21212/531184/51
Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
OakvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
James Whitman (Sr.)213-54-73-32
Joe Beardsley (#32, Sr.)103-40-14-53
Drew Elza (#24, Jr.)82-504-43
Chase Otto (#14, Sr.)51-103-41
Matt Keller (#1, Jr.)301-400
Adam Leeker (#20, Sr.)21-1001
Joe Ware (#33, Jr.)1001-21
Boys Basketball

