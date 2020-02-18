Box: Oakville 50, Lafayette 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|13
|1
|18
|11
|43
|Oakville
|7
|9
|14
|20
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|10-13
|2-3
|1113/48
|1193/52
|Oakville
|12-12
|3-2
|1212/53
|1184/51
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Oakville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|James Whitman (Sr.)
|21
|3-5
|4-7
|3-3
|2
|Joe Beardsley (#32, Sr.)
|10
|3-4
|0-1
|4-5
|3
|Drew Elza (#24, Jr.)
|8
|2-5
|0
|4-4
|3
|Chase Otto (#14, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|0
|3-4
|1
|Matt Keller (#1, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-4
|0
|0
|Adam Leeker (#20, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Joe Ware (#33, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1