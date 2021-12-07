Box: O'Fallon 42, Edwardsville 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Edwardsville
|10
|8
|9
|3
|30
|O'Fallon
|8
|10
|14
|10
|42
-
Troy knocks off De Smet to win own tournament for first time in 16 years
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Raines propels Timberland to first Winfield tournament title since 2018
-
Recap: Medicine and Bioscience breezes by Sumner
-
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West downs St. Charles West
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Edwardsville
|3-2
|1-1
|216/43
|219/44
|O'Fallon
|7-0
|2-0
|432/86
|284/57
|Edwardsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tillman (#1)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|Allen (#2)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|0
|Bush (#4)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Spiller (#3)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Marchetto (#15)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Shaun Pacette (#32, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Siebers (#24)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, So.)
|13
|3
|2
|1-2
|1
|Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Caleb Burton (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|11
|2
|0
|7-8
|4
|Tyler Lunning (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Peyton Mueller (#20, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.