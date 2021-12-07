 Skip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 42, Edwardsville 30
1234Final
Edwardsville1089330
O'Fallon810141042
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Edwardsville3-21-1216/43219/44
O'Fallon7-02-0432/86284/57
EdwardsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Tillman (#1)7301-10
Allen (#2)6202-30
Bush (#4)63001
Spiller (#3)42001
Marchetto (#15)30101
Shaun Pacette (#32, Sr.)21001
Siebers (#24)21001
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, So.)13321-21
Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)114101
Caleb Burton (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)11207-84
Tyler Lunning (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)42003
Peyton Mueller (#20, 6-1, G, Sr.)30101
