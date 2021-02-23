Box: O'Fallon 46, Madison, Illinois 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|12
|14
|10
|10
|46
|Madison, Illinois
|12
|8
|16
|9
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|2-4
|1-4
|283/47
|336/56
|Madison, Illinois
|0-5
|0-0
|225/38
|309/52
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chris Porter (#22, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|20
|1
|6
|0-2
|1
|Dashaun Mosely (#11, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Latrell Bonner (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-1
|1
|Jalen Smith (#4, 6-3, G, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|2
|Tahj Scott (#20, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|3
|Lunning (#2)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0