Box: O'Fallon 46, Madison, Illinois 45
1234Final
O'Fallon1214101046
Madison, Illinois12816945
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon2-41-4283/47336/56
Madison, Illinois0-50-0225/38309/52
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chris Porter (#22, 6-0, G, Sr.)20160-21
Dashaun Mosely (#11, 5-9, G, Sr.)81201
Latrell Bonner (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)7210-11
Jalen Smith (#4, 6-3, G, So.)6300-12
Tahj Scott (#20, 5-10, G, Sr.)3101-33
Lunning (#2)2100-10
Madison, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
DeAngelo Enlow (#5, Jr.)147003
Carlis Wilson (#11, So.)11312-22
Eric Hurst (#1, Jr.)9401-33
Erwin Baker Jr. (#4, Jr.)63004
Hayder (#3)51101
