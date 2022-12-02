 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 52, Belleville West 40

  • 0
1234Final
Belleville West12961340
O'Fallon616181252
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville West4-10-1286/57263/53
O'Fallon3-11-0255/51199/40

Belleville WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Lacey (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)18613-45
David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-3, G, Jr.)14322-21
Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)42003
Quincy Cotton (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)2100-23
D'Quan Shaw (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)21004
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Koby Wilmoth (#31, 6-7, F, Sr.)14224-52
Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, F, Sr.)11403-51
Kaleb Randolph (#32, 6-1, F, Sr.)11501-42
Jaeden Rush (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)8302-32
Dwayne Chatman Jr. (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)42000
Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, Jr.)2100-11
Tre Gilliam (#33, 6-2, F, Sr.)21000
