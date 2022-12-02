Box: O'Fallon 52, Belleville West 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville West
|12
|9
|6
|13
|40
|O'Fallon
|6
|16
|18
|12
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville West
|4-1
|0-1
|286/57
|263/53
|O'Fallon
|3-1
|1-0
|255/51
|199/40
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Lacey (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|18
|6
|1
|3-4
|5
|David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|14
|3
|2
|2-2
|1
|Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Quincy Cotton (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|3
|D'Quan Shaw (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Koby Wilmoth (#31, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|14
|2
|2
|4-5
|2
|Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-5
|1
|Kaleb Randolph (#32, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-4
|2
|Jaeden Rush (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|2
|Dwayne Chatman Jr. (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Tre Gilliam (#33, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0