Box: O'Fallon 54, Mascoutah 46

|Final
|O'Fallon
|54
|Mascoutah
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|7-2
|3-0
|534/59
|439/49
|Mascoutah
|8-2
|2-0
|527/59
|457/51
|O'Fallon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mascoutah
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Miles Ntekop (#34, Jr.)
|16
|6-10
|0
|4-11
|3
|Jayden McCoo (#4, So.)
|10
|1-3
|2-5
|2-2
|2
|Quincy Hall Jr. (#5, Sr.)
|10
|3-8
|1-4
|1-2
|1
|Corey Harris (#2, So.)
|5
|2-4
|0-3
|1-2
|1
|Ian Thompkins (#3, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-6
|0
|1
|Michael Fox (#23, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|0