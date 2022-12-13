 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: O'Fallon 54, Mascoutah 46

  • 0
Final
O'Fallon54
Mascoutah46
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon7-23-0534/59439/49
Mascoutah8-22-0527/59457/51

People are also reading…

O'Fallon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MascoutahPtsFG3FGFTFL
Miles Ntekop (#34, Jr.)166-1004-113
Jayden McCoo (#4, So.)101-32-52-22
Quincy Hall Jr. (#5, Sr.)103-81-41-21
Corey Harris (#2, So.)52-40-31-21
Ian Thompkins (#3, Sr.)301-601
Michael Fox (#23, Sr.)21-30-100
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys basketball area rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/7/2022 Large school sLast Week1. East St. Louis (5-0)NR2. Belleville East (5-0)NR3. Chaminade (0-0)NR4. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News