Box: O'Fallon 55, Alton 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|12
|19
|18
|6
|55
|Alton
|2
|5
|2
|14
|23
-
Boys basketball notebook: Vianney scoring like never before; Seckman ends eight-game skid to Hillsboro
-
Parkway West holds on for key early-season conference win over Pattonville
-
Webster Groves blows past Riverview Gardens in tourney opener
-
State champion football trio helps Lutheran St. Charles reach final of own basketball tournament
-
Orchard Farm outlasts Vianney to advance to Lutheran St. Charles tourney final
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|8-0
|3-0
|487/61
|307/38
|Alton
|0-6
|0-3
|269/34
|387/48
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Caleb Burton (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|14
|3
|0
|8-9
|1
|Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-3
|2
|Donnie Whitfield (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Peyton Mueller (#20, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Eaton Smith (#30, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Tre Gilliam (#31, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Tyler Lunning (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Kaleb Randolph (#32, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Alton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Byron Stampley (#4, 6-2, Jr.)
|12
|1
|3
|1-2
|3
|Ihzel Brown (#14, 6-2, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-2
|0
|Alex Macias (5-10, Fr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|2
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.