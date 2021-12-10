 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: O'Fallon 55, Alton 23
0 comments

Box: O'Fallon 55, Alton 23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
O'Fallon121918655
Alton2521423
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon8-03-0487/61307/38
Alton0-60-3269/34387/48
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Caleb Burton (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)14308-91
Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)10402-32
Donnie Whitfield (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)81201
Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, So.)6202-20
Peyton Mueller (#20, 6-1, G, Sr.)51102
Eaton Smith (#30, 6-5, C, Sr.)42001
Tre Gilliam (#31, 6-2, F, Jr.)4102-20
Tyler Lunning (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)21003
Kaleb Randolph (#32, 6-1, F, Jr.)21002
AltonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Byron Stampley (#4, 6-2, Jr.)12131-23
Ihzel Brown (#14, 6-2, Sr.)7210-20
Alex Macias (5-10, Fr.)4102-42
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News