Box: O'Fallon 59, Alton 44

1234Final
O'Fallon1910181259
Alton121271344
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon9-25-0646/59533/48
Alton1-80-5429/39586/53

O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, Jr.)219101
Jaeden Rush (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)17612-25
Koby Wilmoth (#31, 6-7, F, Sr.)13209-102
Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, F, Sr.)6202-21
Dwayne Chatman Jr. (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)2002-21
AltonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Blake Hall (Sr.)18144-42
Hassani Elliott (#1, So.)11501-34
Byron Stampley (#4, Sr.)102205
Kobe Taylor (#12, So.)3101-24
Alex Macias (#20, So.)21000
