Box: O'Fallon 59, Alton 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|19
|10
|18
|12
|59
|Alton
|12
|12
|7
|13
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|9-2
|5-0
|646/59
|533/48
|Alton
|1-8
|0-5
|429/39
|586/53
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|21
|9
|1
|0
|1
|Jaeden Rush (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|17
|6
|1
|2-2
|5
|Koby Wilmoth (#31, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|13
|2
|0
|9-10
|2
|Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Dwayne Chatman Jr. (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Alton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Blake Hall (Sr.)
|18
|1
|4
|4-4
|2
|Hassani Elliott (#1, So.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-3
|4
|Byron Stampley (#4, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Kobe Taylor (#12, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|4
|Alex Macias (#20, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0