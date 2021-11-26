Box: O'Fallon 60, Hazelwood East 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood East
|3
|12
|6
|5
|26
|O'Fallon
|26
|17
|9
|8
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood East
|1-1
|0-0
|73/36
|104/52
|O'Fallon
|2-0
|0-0
|126/63
|90/45
|Hazelwood East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bryson Huntspon (#35, 6-4, Jr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-4
|1
|Malcom Wisham (#15, 5-11, Jr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|2
|Carl Bufford (#21, 5-9, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|1
|Semaj Jacobs (#25, 6-3, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-4
|4
|Jaylen Vance (#11, 5-7, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Brian Lee (#30, 5-9, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|2
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Caleb Burton (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|20
|7
|1
|3-6
|1
|Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, So.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Tyler Lunning (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-4
|2
|Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|3
|Donnie Whitfield (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton Smith (#30, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-6
|4
|Kaleb Randolph (#32, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-4
|1
|Jayelin Jaye (#12, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|5
|Davin Terrell (#11, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
