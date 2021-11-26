 Skip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 60, Hazelwood East 26
Box: O'Fallon 60, Hazelwood East 26

1234Final
Hazelwood East3126526
O'Fallon26179860
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood East1-10-073/36104/52
O'Fallon2-00-0126/6390/45
Hazelwood EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bryson Huntspon (#35, 6-4, Jr.)10402-41
Malcom Wisham (#15, 5-11, Jr.)5103-42
Carl Bufford (#21, 5-9, Sr.)4102-41
Semaj Jacobs (#25, 6-3, Jr.)3101-44
Jaylen Vance (#11, 5-7, Fr.)21002
Brian Lee (#30, 5-9, Fr.)2100-12
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Caleb Burton (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)20713-61
Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, So.)123201
Tyler Lunning (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)9212-42
Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)6300-23
Donnie Whitfield (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)42000
Eaton Smith (#30, 6-5, C, Sr.)3101-64
Kaleb Randolph (#32, 6-1, F, Jr.)3101-41
Jayelin Jaye (#12, 6-3, F, Sr.)2100-25
Davin Terrell (#11, 5-9, G, Sr.)1001-21
