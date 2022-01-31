 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 61, Granite City 56

1234Final
O'Fallon817221461
Granite City812142256
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon21-47-21475/591181/47
Granite City12-110-01164/471205/48

O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Caleb Burton (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)21714-64
Eaton Smith (#30, 6-5, C, Sr.)11403-43
Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, So.)9212-30
Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)7301-42
Kaleb Randolph (#32, 6-1, F, Jr.)6202-71
Peyton Mueller (#20, 6-1, G, Sr.)5012-41
Tyler Lunning (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)2002-23
Granite CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mark Yarborough (#3, 5-11, PG, Sr.)22533-44
Mario Brown (#14, 6-4, SF, So.)14504-42
Tyrese Grose (#24, 6-7, SF, Sr.)9401-44
Tyrek Thomas (#12, 5-11, PG, Sr.)42004
Longstreet (#2)4102-24
Trevon Bond (#5, 5-9, PG, So.)30102
