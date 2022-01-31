Box: O'Fallon 61, Granite City 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|8
|17
|22
|14
|61
|Granite City
|8
|12
|14
|22
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|21-4
|7-2
|1475/59
|1181/47
|Granite City
|12-11
|0-0
|1164/47
|1205/48
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Caleb Burton (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|21
|7
|1
|4-6
|4
|Eaton Smith (#30, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-4
|3
|Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, So.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-3
|0
|Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-4
|2
|Kaleb Randolph (#32, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-7
|1
|Peyton Mueller (#20, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-4
|1
|Tyler Lunning (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
|Granite City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mark Yarborough (#3, 5-11, PG, Sr.)
|22
|5
|3
|3-4
|4
|Mario Brown (#14, 6-4, SF, So.)
|14
|5
|0
|4-4
|2
|Tyrese Grose (#24, 6-7, SF, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-4
|4
|Tyrek Thomas (#12, 5-11, PG, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Longstreet (#2)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|4
|Trevon Bond (#5, 5-9, PG, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2