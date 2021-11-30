Box: O'Fallon 62, Granite City 40

|1
|Granite City
|O'Fallon
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Granite City
|3-2
|0-0
|254/51
|259/52
|O'Fallon
|4-0
|0-0
|251/50
|153/31
|Granite City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tyrese Grose (#24, 6-7, SF, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0-2
|3
|Mark Yarborough (#3, 5-11, PG, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|1
|Tyrek Thomas (#12, 5-11, PG, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-1
|3
|Longstreet (#2)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Trevon Bond (#5, 5-9, PG, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mario Brown (#14, 6-4, SF, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|18
|8
|0
|2-2
|3
|Tyler Lunning (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|2
|Caleb Burton (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-3
|2
|Kaleb Randolph (#32, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-5
|2
|Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, So.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-1
|2
|Davin Terrell (#11, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Donnie Whitfield (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
