Box: O'Fallon 62, Granite City 40
1234Final
Granite City51116840
O'Fallon1217122162
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City3-20-0254/51259/52
O'Fallon4-00-0251/50153/31
Granite CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tyrese Grose (#24, 6-7, SF, Sr.)12600-23
Mark Yarborough (#3, 5-11, PG, Sr.)10311-21
Tyrek Thomas (#12, 5-11, PG, Sr.)7210-13
Longstreet (#2)72103
Trevon Bond (#5, 5-9, PG, So.)21000
Mario Brown (#14, 6-4, SF, So.)21000
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)18802-23
Tyler Lunning (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)135102
Caleb Burton (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)10311-32
Kaleb Randolph (#32, 6-1, F, Jr.)10402-52
Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, So.)6111-12
Davin Terrell (#11, 5-9, G, Sr.)30100
Donnie Whitfield (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)21000
