 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: O'Fallon 62, Mascoutah 51
0 comments

Box: O'Fallon 62, Mascoutah 51

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Mascoutah19941951
O'Fallon161492362
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mascoutah8-12-0524/58377/42
O'Fallon9-03-0549/61358/40
MascoutahPtsFG3FGFTFL
Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)177-121-70-21
Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)125-502-42
Justin King (#12, Sr.)114-90-33-43
Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)72-21-505
Quincy Hall (#30)41-20-12-21
Mascoutah
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News