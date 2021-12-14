Box: O'Fallon 62, Mascoutah 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mascoutah
|19
|9
|4
|19
|51
|O'Fallon
|16
|14
|9
|23
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mascoutah
|8-1
|2-0
|524/58
|377/42
|O'Fallon
|9-0
|3-0
|549/61
|358/40
|Mascoutah
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)
|17
|7-12
|1-7
|0-2
|1
|Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)
|12
|5-5
|0
|2-4
|2
|Justin King (#12, Sr.)
|11
|4-9
|0-3
|3-4
|3
|Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|5
|Quincy Hall (#30)
|4
|1-2
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Mascoutah
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
