Box: O'Fallon 64, Althoff 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Althoff
|7
|13
|13
|9
|42
|O'Fallon
|14
|15
|11
|24
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|6-13
|0-4
|1032/54
|1154/61
|O'Fallon
|14-4
|7-0
|1021/54
|880/46
People are also reading…
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alex Johnson (#22, 6-0)
|14
|2
|3
|1-2
|2
|Earl Liverpool (#1, 5-7, Jr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Patton Leib (#33, 6-3)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|4
|Lucious Dones (#4, 5-10, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Charleston Colden (#12, 6-1)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Isaiah Camper (#21, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|16
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Koby Wilmoth (#31, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-2
|2
|Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|1
|Jaeden Rush (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|1
|Dwayne Chatman Jr. (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tre Gilliam (#33, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Malachi Mitchell (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1