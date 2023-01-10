 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 64, Althoff 42

1234Final
Althoff71313942
O'Fallon1415112464
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff6-130-41032/541154/61
O'Fallon14-47-01021/54880/46

AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alex Johnson (#22, 6-0)14231-22
Earl Liverpool (#1, 5-7, Jr.)132300
Patton Leib (#33, 6-3)8211-24
Lucious Dones (#4, 5-10, Sr.)51102
Charleston Colden (#12, 6-1)2100-11
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Isaiah Camper (#21, 6-1, G, Sr.)162403
Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, F, Sr.)135101
Koby Wilmoth (#31, 6-7, F, Sr.)12502-22
Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, Jr.)9401-21
Jaeden Rush (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)9212-21
Dwayne Chatman Jr. (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)21000
Tre Gilliam (#33, 6-2, F, Sr.)21002
Malachi Mitchell (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)1001-21
