Box: O'Fallon 66, Confluence 64
1234Final
O'Fallon161562966
Confluence1613211464
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon1-00-066/6664/64
Confluence0-10-064/6466/66
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)16702-30
Tyler Lunning (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)14224-51
Caleb Burton (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)10311-23
Donnie Whitfield (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)10024-62
Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, So.)8120-11
Kaleb Randolph (#32, 6-1, F, Jr.)4102-53
Jayelin Jaye (#12, 6-3, F, Sr.)21000
Eaton Smith (#30, 6-5, C, Sr.)21002
ConfluencePtsFG3FGFTFL
Bryant Moore (#3, 6-5, So.)19803-44
Trasean White (#1, 6-1, Sr.)17325-93
Jamod Robinson (#2, 5-10, Jr.)16513-35
Andrew Jackson (#4, 6-3, Sr.)10500-24
Gabe Butler (#32, 6-3, Sr.)21004
