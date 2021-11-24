Box: O'Fallon 66, Confluence 64

|1
|O'Fallon
|16
|15
|6
|29
|66
|Confluence
|16
|13
|21
|14
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|1-0
|0-0
|66/66
|64/64
|Confluence
|0-1
|0-0
|64/64
|66/66
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|16
|7
|0
|2-3
|0
|Tyler Lunning (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|14
|2
|2
|4-5
|1
|Caleb Burton (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|3
|Donnie Whitfield (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|10
|0
|2
|4-6
|2
|Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, So.)
|8
|1
|2
|0-1
|1
|Kaleb Randolph (#32, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-5
|3
|Jayelin Jaye (#12, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton Smith (#30, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Confluence
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bryant Moore (#3, 6-5, So.)
|19
|8
|0
|3-4
|4
|Trasean White (#1, 6-1, Sr.)
|17
|3
|2
|5-9
|3
|Jamod Robinson (#2, 5-10, Jr.)
|16
|5
|1
|3-3
|5
|Andrew Jackson (#4, 6-3, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-2
|4
|Gabe Butler (#32, 6-3, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
