Box: O'Fallon 69, Althoff 67

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|O'Fallon
|14
|21
|15
|12
|7
|69
|Althoff
|12
|15
|14
|21
|5
|67
-
Boys basketball notebook: Ramey takes showcase skills to Harrisburg for first Mid-Mo Invitational; Chaminade hosts CBC on Friday
-
Lutheran North keeps learning in win over rival Lutheran South
-
Mater Dei picks up a road non-conference win over Triad
-
CBC rallies past Chicago Kenwood in Highland Shootout finale
-
Top 10 schedule, results
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|17-3
|5-2
|1185/59
|923/46
|Althoff
|3-14
|1-3
|925/46
|1080/54
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tyler Lunning (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|20
|6-8
|2-6
|2-2
|1
|Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|12
|5-8
|0
|2-2
|3
|Kaleb Randolph (#32, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|10
|4-5
|0
|2-4
|2
|Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, So.)
|9
|3-10
|1-2
|0
|1
|Peyton Mueller (#20, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|8
|3-6
|0-1
|2-2
|2
|Caleb Burton (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|8
|2-8
|0-3
|4-6
|4
|Eaton Smith (#30, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taylor Powell (6-4, So.)
|19
|8-14
|0-1
|3-5
|2
|D'Necco Rucker (#15, 6-4, Jr.)
|14
|3-4
|2-3
|2-2
|2
|Jordan Lewis (#5, 5-6, Jr.)
|13
|4-13
|0-2
|5-7
|4
|Dainen Rucker (#3, 6-2, So.)
|9
|3-11
|1-8
|0
|4
|Earl Liverpool (#1, 5-4, So.)
|6
|0
|2-4
|0
|1
|Keyshon Blackmon (#2, 6-2, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|2
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.