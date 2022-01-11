 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 69, Althoff 67
Box: O'Fallon 69, Althoff 67

12345Final
O'Fallon14211512769
Althoff12151421567
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon17-35-21185/59923/46
Althoff3-141-3925/461080/54
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tyler Lunning (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)206-82-62-21
Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)125-802-23
Kaleb Randolph (#32, 6-1, F, Jr.)104-502-42
Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, So.)93-101-201
Peyton Mueller (#20, 6-1, G, Sr.)83-60-12-22
Caleb Burton (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)82-80-34-64
Eaton Smith (#30, 6-5, C, Sr.)21-5000
AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Taylor Powell (6-4, So.)198-140-13-52
D'Necco Rucker (#15, 6-4, Jr.)143-42-32-22
Jordan Lewis (#5, 5-6, Jr.)134-130-25-74
Dainen Rucker (#3, 6-2, So.)93-111-804
Earl Liverpool (#1, 5-4, So.)602-401
Keyshon Blackmon (#2, 6-2, Sr.)63-4002
