Box: O'Fallon 70, Hazelwood Central 68

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|20
|18
|9
|23
|70
|Hazelwood Central
|17
|14
|10
|27
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|6-0
|1-0
|390/65
|254/42
|Hazelwood Central
|0-1
|0-0
|68/11
|70/12
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tyler Lunning (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|16
|1
|3
|5-6
|2
|Caleb Burton (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|14
|3
|1
|5-7
|3
|Kaleb Randolph (#32, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-7
|2
|Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-5
|4
|Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, So.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-6
|2
|Donnie Whitfield (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-4
|1
|Hazelwood Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trevin Williams (#24, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|19
|6
|2
|1-1
|4
|Dominic Fulton (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0-2
|3
|Tevin Gowins (5-9, G, Sr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-4
|3
|Dylan Owens (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|12
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Jhordan Covington Berry (#3, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|4
|Jeremiah Watson (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Larry Johnson (#11, 5-2, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3
