Box: O'Fallon 70, Hazelwood Central 68
1234Final
O'Fallon201892370
Hazelwood Central1714102768
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon6-01-0390/65254/42
Hazelwood Central0-10-068/1170/12
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tyler Lunning (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)16135-62
Caleb Burton (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)14315-73
Kaleb Randolph (#32, 6-1, F, Jr.)13503-72
Jalen Smith (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)12404-54
Rini Harris (#42, 6-3, G, So.)11312-62
Donnie Whitfield (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)4004-41
Hazelwood CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trevin Williams (#24, 6-4, G, Sr.)19621-14
Dominic Fulton (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)13230-23
Tevin Gowins (5-9, G, Sr.)12502-43
Dylan Owens (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)120404
Jhordan Covington Berry (#3, 6-4, G, Jr.)8211-24
Jeremiah Watson (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)3101-22
Larry Johnson (#11, 5-2, G, Jr.)1001-23
