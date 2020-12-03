 Skip to main content
Box: O'Fallon Christian 64, Timberland 58
1234Final
Timberland158142158
O'Fallon Christian1413201764
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland0-10-058/5864/64
O'Fallon Christian2-00-0136/13680/80
TimberlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grant McDaniel (#5, 6-1, G, Sr.)216-113-40-12
Luke Busateri (#33, 6-4, G, Jr.)153-73-702
AJ Raines (#3, 5-10, G, So.)132-33-802
Chris Johnson (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)71-51-22-24
Mario Foster (#12, 6-0, G, Sr.)21-40-403
O'Fallon ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
Roddy Alexander (#13, 5-11, G, Sr.)167-150-12-23
Kristian Davis (#10, 6-2, G, Jr.)153-72-33-41
Raynard Horry (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)126-100-20-20
Kalin Black (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)104-100-22-40
RJ Horry (5-6, G, Sr.)72-80-13-50
Colby Bolden (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)42-2000
