Box: O'Fallon Christian 64, Timberland 58

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Timberland
|15
|8
|14
|21
|58
|O'Fallon Christian
|14
|13
|20
|17
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|0-1
|0-0
|58/58
|64/64
|O'Fallon Christian
|2-0
|0-0
|136/136
|80/80
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grant McDaniel (#5, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|21
|6-11
|3-4
|0-1
|2
|Luke Busateri (#33, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|15
|3-7
|3-7
|0
|2
|AJ Raines (#3, 5-10, G, So.)
|13
|2-3
|3-8
|0
|2
|Chris Johnson (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|7
|1-5
|1-2
|2-2
|4
|Mario Foster (#12, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-4
|0
|3
|O'Fallon Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Roddy Alexander (#13, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|16
|7-15
|0-1
|2-2
|3
|Kristian Davis (#10, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|15
|3-7
|2-3
|3-4
|1
|Raynard Horry (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|12
|6-10
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|Kalin Black (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|10
|4-10
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|RJ Horry (5-6, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-8
|0-1
|3-5
|0
|Colby Bolden (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
