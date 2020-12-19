 Skip to main content
Box: O'Fallon Christian 69, Lutheran St. Charles 56
Box: O'Fallon Christian 69, Lutheran St. Charles 56

1234Final
Lutheran St. Charles1515141256
O'Fallon Christian1618191669
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles5-20-1444/63387/55
O'Fallon Christian4-01-0276/39193/28
Lutheran St. Charles
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'Fallon ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kristian Davis (#10, 6-2, G, Jr.)188-90-42-41
Raynard Horry (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)174-62-43-54
Kalin Black (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)124-81-41-42
Roddy Alexander (#13, 5-11, G, Sr.)115-110-31-34
RJ Horry (5-6, G, Sr.)61-21-11-33
Colby Bolden (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)52-301-33
