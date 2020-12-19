Box: O'Fallon Christian 69, Lutheran St. Charles 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran St. Charles
|15
|15
|14
|12
|56
|O'Fallon Christian
|16
|18
|19
|16
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran St. Charles
|5-2
|0-1
|444/63
|387/55
|O'Fallon Christian
|4-0
|1-0
|276/39
|193/28
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kristian Davis (#10, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|18
|8-9
|0-4
|2-4
|1
|Raynard Horry (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|17
|4-6
|2-4
|3-5
|4
|Kalin Black (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|12
|4-8
|1-4
|1-4
|2
|Roddy Alexander (#13, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|11
|5-11
|0-3
|1-3
|4
|RJ Horry (5-6, G, Sr.)
|6
|1-2
|1-1
|1-3
|3
|Colby Bolden (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-3
|3
