Box: O'Fallon Christian 71, Winfield 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|71
|Winfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon Christian
|3-0
|0-0
|207/69
|137/46
|Winfield
|4-1
|0-0
|298/99
|243/81
|O'Fallon Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Raynard Horry (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|18
|4-9
|0-3
|10-13
|0
|Kristian Davis (#10, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|18
|7-11
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|Roddy Alexander (#13, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|17
|8-10
|0-2
|1-4
|0
|Kalin Black (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|14
|4-8
|1-2
|3-6
|0
|Tank Billings (#24, 6-0, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|0
|RJ Horry (5-6, G, Sr.)
|1
|0-3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|O'Fallon Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
