Box: O'Fallon Christian 71, Winfield 57
Box: O'Fallon Christian 71, Winfield 57

1234Final
O'Fallon Christian000071
Winfield000057
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon Christian3-00-0207/69137/46
Winfield4-10-0298/99243/81
O'Fallon ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
Raynard Horry (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)184-90-310-130
Kristian Davis (#10, 6-2, G, Jr.)187-111-31-30
Roddy Alexander (#13, 5-11, G, Sr.)178-100-21-40
Kalin Black (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)144-81-23-60
Tank Billings (#24, 6-0, G, So.)301-200
RJ Horry (5-6, G, Sr.)10-30-11-20
O'Fallon Christian
Individual stats Have not been reported.
