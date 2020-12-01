 Skip to main content
Box: O'Fallon Christian 72, Elsberry 22
1234Final
Elsberry2713022
O'Fallon Christian2415231072
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Elsberry0-20-059/30143/72
O'Fallon Christian1-00-072/3622/11
Elsberry
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'Fallon ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
Raynard Horry (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)187-101-31-23
Kristian Davis (#10, 6-2, G, Jr.)185-102-42-31
Roddy Alexander (#13, 5-11, G, Sr.)178-90-31-52
Colby Bolden (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)105-600-10
Tank Billings (#24, 6-0, G, So.)73-501-22
RJ Horry (5-6, G, Sr.)21-40-100
