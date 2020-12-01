Box: O'Fallon Christian 72, Elsberry 22

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Elsberry
|2
|7
|13
|0
|22
|O'Fallon Christian
|24
|15
|23
|10
|72
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Elsberry
|0-2
|0-0
|59/30
|143/72
|O'Fallon Christian
|1-0
|0-0
|72/36
|22/11
|Elsberry
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Raynard Horry (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|18
|7-10
|1-3
|1-2
|3
|Kristian Davis (#10, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|18
|5-10
|2-4
|2-3
|1
|Roddy Alexander (#13, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|17
|8-9
|0-3
|1-5
|2
|Colby Bolden (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|10
|5-6
|0
|0-1
|0
|Tank Billings (#24, 6-0, G, So.)
|7
|3-5
|0
|1-2
|2
|RJ Horry (5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.