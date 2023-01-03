 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: O'Fallon First Baptist 50, Dupo 41

  • 0
1234Final
O'Fallon First Baptist1412131150
Dupo111181141
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon First Baptist1-10-078/3988/44
Dupo2-71-4375/188538/269

O'Fallon First Baptist
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DupoPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jorri Kelling (#5, Sr.)155-71-42-20
Deegan Prater (#1, Fr.)102-50-36-80
Keith West (#20, Fr.)91-31-44-40
Kaden Scheppleman (#10, So.)301-200
Trey Chadduck (#4, Sr.)30-50-13-60
Sam Stoffel (#24, Sr.)10-301-40
