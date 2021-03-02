 Skip to main content
Box: Okawville 61, Lebanon, Illinois 28
1234Final
Lebanon, Illinois1137728
Okawville191519861
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lebanon, Illinois2-70-6399/44511/57
Okawville7-10-0467/52360/40
Lebanon, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Joshua Fairlie (#10, G, Sr.)162-44-800
Chase White (#2, G, Sr.)51-31-603
Jordan McGee (#11, F, Jr.)21-10-201
Andrew Schulte (#34, C, Sr.)21-10-101
Ahman Terrell (#21, F, Sr.)21-8002
Keion Washington (#20, F, So.)10-201-22
Lebanon, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
