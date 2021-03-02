Box: Okawville 61, Lebanon, Illinois 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lebanon, Illinois
|11
|3
|7
|7
|28
|Okawville
|19
|15
|19
|8
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lebanon, Illinois
|2-7
|0-6
|399/44
|511/57
|Okawville
|7-1
|0-0
|467/52
|360/40
|Lebanon, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Joshua Fairlie (#10, G, Sr.)
|16
|2-4
|4-8
|0
|0
|Chase White (#2, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-6
|0
|3
|Jordan McGee (#11, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|1
|Andrew Schulte (#34, C, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|Ahman Terrell (#21, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-8
|0
|0
|2
|Keion Washington (#20, F, So.)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-2
|2