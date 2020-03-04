Box: Oran 59, Brentwood 57
0 comments

Box: Oran 59, Brentwood 57

  • 0
Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months
1234Final
Brentwood181716657
Oran1613201059
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood14-126-41553/601315/51
Oran5-00-0301/12226/9
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Mitchell (#35)168-1000-23
Chris Hill (#30, Sr.)153-43-503
Josh Danfort (#5, Sr.)91-12-21-21
Justin Erby (#22)72-31-101
Ian Thorton (#50)72-31-400
Alex Hayes (#40, Sr.)301-101
Brentwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports