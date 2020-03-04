Box: Oran 59, Brentwood 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Brentwood
|18
|17
|16
|6
|57
|Oran
|16
|13
|20
|10
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|14-12
|6-4
|1553/60
|1315/51
|Oran
|5-0
|0-0
|301/12
|226/9
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Mitchell (#35)
|16
|8-10
|0
|0-2
|3
|Chris Hill (#30, Sr.)
|15
|3-4
|3-5
|0
|3
|Josh Danfort (#5, Sr.)
|9
|1-1
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|Justin Erby (#22)
|7
|2-3
|1-1
|0
|1
|Ian Thorton (#50)
|7
|2-3
|1-4
|0
|0
|Alex Hayes (#40, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
|Brentwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.