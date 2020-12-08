 Skip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 43, Fort Zumwalt East 40
1234Final
Orchard Farm47191343
Fort Zumwalt East41271740
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm2-10-0158/53109/36
Fort Zumwalt East0-10-040/1343/14
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brady Wolf (#11, 5-10, G, So.)186203
Joseph McLaurin (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)11312-23
Devin Bledsoe (#5, 6-2, F, Sr.)6300-22
Tyler Spaeth (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)51103
Bryce Westerfield (#12, 6-1, F, Jr.)30101
Fort Zumwalt EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jacob York (#20, 5-11, G, Sr.)21532-21
Amori Johnson (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)9303-72
Phillip Staley (#2, 6-0, G, Sr.)6013-42
Jelani Collins (#3, 5-11, G, Sr.)30103
Hunter Weber (#25, 6-5, C, So.)1001-24
