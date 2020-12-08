Box: Orchard Farm 43, Fort Zumwalt East 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Orchard Farm
|4
|7
|19
|13
|43
|Fort Zumwalt East
|4
|12
|7
|17
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|2-1
|0-0
|158/53
|109/36
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0-1
|0-0
|40/13
|43/14
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brady Wolf (#11, 5-10, G, So.)
|18
|6
|2
|0
|3
|Joseph McLaurin (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|3
|Devin Bledsoe (#5, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|2
|Tyler Spaeth (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bryce Westerfield (#12, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jacob York (#20, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|21
|5
|3
|2-2
|1
|Amori Johnson (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-7
|2
|Phillip Staley (#2, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|1
|3-4
|2
|Jelani Collins (#3, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Hunter Weber (#25, 6-5, C, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|4
