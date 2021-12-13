Box: Orchard Farm 55, Mehlville 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Orchard Farm
|12
|16
|21
|6
|55
|Mehlville
|8
|11
|12
|7
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|8-2
|0-0
|653/65
|513/51
|Mehlville
|2-3
|0-0
|279/28
|274/27
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)
|15
|2
|3
|2-2
|1
|Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)
|12
|3
|1
|3-6
|0
|Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dylan Hazel (#25)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-5
|0
|Josh Bartig (#10, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ashur Wilkes (#1, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Lucas Stopke (#5)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Blake Wentzel (#1, Sr.)
|12
|3
|0
|6-6
|0
|Christian Branson (#32, Sr.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-4
|0
|Logan Mueller (#4, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Eric Ohmer (#2, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|0
|Marcus Jacobs (#13, Fr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Cassius Jones (#10, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
