Box: Orchard Farm 55, Mehlville 38
1234Final
Orchard Farm121621655
Mehlville81112738
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm8-20-0653/65513/51
Mehlville2-30-0279/28274/27
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)15232-21
Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)12313-60
Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)84000
Dylan Hazel (#25)63004
Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)5103-50
Josh Bartig (#10, Jr.)51100
Ashur Wilkes (#1, Sr.)21002
Lucas Stopke (#5)21004
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Blake Wentzel (#1, Sr.)12306-60
Christian Branson (#32, Sr.)8204-40
Logan Mueller (#4, Sr.)72100
Eric Ohmer (#2, Sr.)5201-10
Marcus Jacobs (#13, Fr.)4102-20
Cassius Jones (#10, Sr.)21000
