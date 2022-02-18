Box: Orchard Farm 57, Madison, Illinois 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Madison, Illinois
|10
|11
|16
|19
|56
|Orchard Farm
|13
|11
|17
|16
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Madison, Illinois
|15-11
|0-0
|1267/49
|1232/47
|Orchard Farm
|18-7
|4-4
|1573/60
|1343/52
People are also reading…
|Madison, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)
|29
|6
|2
|11-12
|3
|Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-3
|2
|Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|0
|Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Dylan Hazel (#25)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1