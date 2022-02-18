 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Orchard Farm 57, Madison, Illinois 56

  • 0
1234Final
Madison, Illinois1011161956
Orchard Farm1311171657
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Madison, Illinois15-110-01267/491232/47
Orchard Farm18-74-41573/601343/52

People are also reading…

Madison, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)296211-123
Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)8400-32
Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)72101
Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)7203-40
Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)42005
Dylan Hazel (#25)21001
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys basketball rankings - 2/9/2022

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/9/2022Large schoolsLast Week1. Chaminade (15-4)12. CBC (15-6)23. East St. Louis (19-5)34. De Smet (14-6)4…

Watch Now: Related Video

Smashing records: Meet our athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News